James Madison bounces back, beating Alice Lloyd College 98-55

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a loss to East Carolina Saturday, James Madison bounced back with a 98-55 win over Alice Lloyd College Sunday.

The Dukes controlled the game right from the start. They shot 55% from the field in the win.

“I thought we played hard,” James Madison head coach Mark Byington said. “I thought we played unselfish. It was good to see some guys get a sweat, get in a rhythm and do some things in the game. Even though it was not the most competitive game, it was still valuable for us.”

Matt Lewis led the Dukes with 29 points and three steals as JMU moved past the loss to ECU in a strong way.

“I think we did a good job,” Lewis said. “The coaches did a good job stressing to us that that game is behind us now and we have another one to prepare for, and we’ve got a big game coming up on Tuesday. We just had that next play, next game mentality, and the coaches did a good job instilling that in us.”

Michael Christmas contributed with 12 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Dukes.

“We have a mindset of just on to the next game,” Christmas said. “We learn from our mistakes but we’ve got to move on to the next play, next game, next possession. We always say next possession. Stay in the possession you’re in. Stay in the game. You can’t think about the past.”

James Madison has another quick turnaround as they added a game against VCU Tuesday at 4 p.m.

