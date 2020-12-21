Advertisement

Local hospital systems say they remain prepared for increases in COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WVLT)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Various hospitals throughout the Valley say they remain prepared to treat patients infected with the coronavirus as vaccines phase their way into the communities across the commonwealth.

Representatives at Valley and Augusta Health, as well as Sentara, said as the need may increase, they are able to provide more space to take in COVID-19 patients.

This may include transforming areas into COVID-19 units or reviewing elective surgeries.

Local health leaders said there is a long term rise in cases in our area, and it is imperative to keep practicing social distancing and sanitizing efforts.

Valley Health is caring for 112 COVID-19 patients as of Monday afternoon.

“Our team has been extraordinary and we continue to meet the needs of the community at all of our facilities. The hospital team continues to plan for the possibility of even higher caseloads after the Holidays and we’re working hard to ensure that the community’s needs are met,” Dr. Jeff Feit with Valley Health said in an email.

Augusta Health representatives said on Monday their current hospital census is in their normal range.

Sentara hospitals do not release numbers of COVID-19 patients or available beds because they say it does give an accurate depiction of how COVID-19 is present in the community.

“We have been seeing increasing numbers of COVID patients at the hospital as the numbers of cases have risen in the community, but we are maintaining capacity and providing care as appropriate. We also have plans in place to transition other units within the hospital to COVID units if we need to do that.” a Sentara representative explained.

You can track COVID-19 cases and hospitalization in your county or city on the Virginia Department of Health’s website, where numbers are updated daily.

