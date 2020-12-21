Mental Health America of Augusta welcomes new Executive Director

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

The pandemic has brought on many new situations, causing people to struggle. But, for those facing mental health illnesses. the past year has been especially tough.

Bruce Blair is the new Executive Director at Mental Health America of Augusta, in Staunton, and he says he comes into the position at a time when they are severely needed. He says in the past nine months, MHA-A has seen a 93% increase in anxiety and depression rates.

“We are meant to be in connection with other people,” Blair said. “And, I think some of that’s been taken away, but I also think that we’re in time of fear and anxiety of not knowing.”

While the organization is much needed right now, Blair says it is struggling financially. Due to the cancelation of most of this year’s events, MHA-A is now down about 87% of its funding. One goal in his new role, is to bring in more money with the community’s help, so they can provide screenings for those in need.

“Fifty dollars, simple as fifty dollars can help support taking that online screening. And that’s really the first step in providing the resources and information they need,” said Blair. He says, the non-profit has a goal of raising $20,000 by the end of the year, and it is about half way there so far.

There are ten different online mental health screenings, all of which are a series of questions about your symptoms. Blair says, the holiday season is already hard for many people, and with the pandemic adding more stress it is important to reach out for help if you need it.

According to Blair, more plans going into the new year, include a virtual mental health conference in April, the creation of a database of mental health resources and training of local businesses on mental health support for employees.

For more information on screenings, and resources, visit https://mha-augusta.org/

