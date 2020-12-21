Neighborhood stays connected through paper chain

ROCKINGHAM CO., Va. (WHSV) - A local community is staying connected while socially distanced by creating a paper chain that stretches throughout their neighborhood. Hilary Irons puts together social events for the residents at Magnolia Ridge and was inspired to make a paper chain back in the spring.

“I was trying to think of creative ways to keep the neighborhood engaged during these times where we have to be distanced, and this sort of popped into my mind like wouldn’t it be cool to make a paper chain and just attach it around the neighborhood,” Irons said.

The neighborhood has monthly events and gatherings, but they had to rearrange plans this year.

“I was really hesitant at first because I was afraid people would think it was silly, and everybody just jumped on board,” Irons said. “Even neighbors that don’t normally participate in our family friendly activities are all making chains and jumping in, and so it’s been really inspiring.”

Other neighbors were skeptical about the turnout as well.

“Just seeing everybody just come here with all these bags that are like this big full of chains, it’s just amazing to see a community come together,” said neighbor Jaden Ortigosa.

They’re calling it the Magnolia Ridge Mile. It may only look like it stretches down a few houses, but it stretches for over a mile.

“The chain sort of symbolizes like we all matter, Irons said. “Like one of these chains breaks and the whole chain doesn’t connect, and you’re also connected to people way far away that maybe you don’t realize.”

Irons said it helps that they’re in a circle, but it’s also a close knit-neighborhood that is making an effort to stay connected.

“2020 given all the ways we’ve been called upon to unite, to wear masks, to stay away from each other, to do all these things to protect each other communally, I think the chain is a really great symbol of that,” Irons said.

She said she might take the concept and expand upon it next year.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.