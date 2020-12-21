Advertisement

Spotswood High School teacher achieves National Board Certification

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2020
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools announced Sunday that Mr. Owen Longacre, a Social Studies teacher at Spotswood High School, was awarded National Board Certification (NBCT) by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

National Board Certification is considered the highest degree of certification for K-12 educators.

RCPS noted that certification is a rigorous process involving the completion of three extensive portfolios. Teachers have to film their classes and submit several pages of written analysis of their teaching practices along with evidence of student work.

Applicants also sit for a three-hour standardized exam that measures their content knowledge of the various subjects in the social studies, ranging from history and geography to civics and economics.

According to RCPS, less than half of applicants successfully complete this process and achieve National Board Certification. Mr. Longacre has achieved certification on his first attempt.

