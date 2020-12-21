Advertisement

Stonewall Jackson’s successful girls soccer program

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Stonewall Jackson Generals have developed a strong girls soccer program.

The Generals have won 34 games over the last two seasons.

They finished as the runner-up in the 2019 class 1 state tournament under head coach Ginny Dellinger.

“The stars have lined up,” Stonewall Jackson principal and acting athletic director Mike Dorman said. “Ginny is a great coach. It’s just married up. It’s just really paid the dividends. We’ve got some good girl athletes that are just phenomenal.

VHSL soccer teams can begin holding official practices in April.

