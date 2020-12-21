Advertisement

Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad says VDOT worker is out of the ICU and doing better

By Simone McKenny
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — A Virginia Department of Transportation worker was struck while helping a disabled motorist during last week’s snowstorm.

The VDOT worker, who has been identified as Mathew Fitzgerald, was on I-64 at the time of the accident when Jerzy Czubak lost control of his tractor-trailer and slid into the shoulder, hitting Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald is a member of the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad in Augusta County. SDRS officials said incidents like so are why it is so important to move accordingly when safety crews are out.

“It might not just be our EMS, emergency vehicles, VDOT could just be someone with their flashers on and even then you should still get over. I think with all those factors it gets more and more dangerous,” Logan Parker the deputy chief for SDRS explained.

Parker said that being conscious of work crews does not only apply to the interstate.

“The backroads and the primary roads through towns like route 240, 250, especially 340, going up through like Grottoes Waynesboro area, horrible road. You treat them the same way as the interstate,” Parker explained.

Virginia State Police said this was not specifically a “Move Over” issue.

“The tractor-trailer had moved over a lane. He was going too fast for conditions, lost control and the trailer swung out,” a VSP representative explained via email.

According to VDOT’s website, Virginia’s Move Over Law is as follows:

Virginia law (§ 46.2-921.1) states that “upon approaching a stationary vehicle that is displaying a flashing, blinking or alternating blue, red or amber light or lights,” drivers shall:

  • “On a highway having at least four lanes, at least two of which are intended for traffic proceeding as the approaching vehicle, proceed with caution and, if reasonable, with due regard for safety and traffic conditions, yield the right of way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to the stationary vehicle or,
  • “If changing lanes would be unreasonable or unsafe, proceed with due caution and maintain a safe speed for highway conditions.”

A single violation of the “Move Over” law is punishable as a traffic infraction. Subsequent violations may be punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 21, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,042 on Monday
On December 21
Clouds blocked the conjunction of Saturn & Jupiter but you can still see it
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries
"The priority is that once you bring your students back, the goal is to keep them here the...
JMU updates spring semester plan

Latest News

NBC12 File.
Central Virginia health care workers make holiday plea as hospital rates increase
Money
CARES Act money used to improve broadband access in Virginia
FDA warns companies illegally selling CBD products
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
East Market Street in Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg Public Works reports impact made from recent traffic corridor timing plans