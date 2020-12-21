Advertisement

Students create bracelets for nursing home residents

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A bracelet in exchange for a buddy. That’s what some James Madison University students participated in to show those at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community they aren’t alone.

Ashlyn Johns is a first-year graduate student at JMU. She says after months of isolation during the pandemic, she wanted to find a way to reach out to the community.

“This theme of loneliness kept coming up. We got inspired by, I think it was an Instagram trend where the pictures of the elderly people holding signs with their names and a couple of their likes came up. We were talking about how cool that was that they were looking for pen pals,” said Johns.

Johns and 11 other classmates created bracelets for the residents to show them they weren’t alone.

“We decided to give each resident three, that way they could have one and they could give two away to a friend in their community,” said Johns.

Johns says the experience was one she will never forget.

“It was very hopeful for moving forward. A reminder that we aren’t alone and we are all still here and there are ways to connect,” said Johns.

Johns hopes the other JMU students will develop a pen-pal relationship with their senior buddy.

