Advertisement

‘Tis the season for online donations amid the pandemic

By Jillian Angeline and Tyler S. Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Many charities are struggling to keep up with the demand for food, shelter and gifts for children this holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year, organizations are making it easier for people to donate.

The sound of the Salvation Army bell is a sign the holidays are in full swing, but it is a holiday season like no other in recent memory.

“The 20 dollar bills you once received have been reduced to 1 dollar,” said James Brown, a bell ringer. He has been part of the 129-year-old tradition for the past few years.

As the pandemic is pushing many Americans to a cashless, contactless society, the Salvation Army is adapting to the times with Kettle Pay, digital giving on the go.

“They simply take their phone, they can take a picture of the QR code and the appropriate web page will come up or they can tap the sign which will allow Google Pay or Apply pay to be activated,” said Salvation Army National Commander Kenneth G. Hodder.

Hodder said they started developing the idea last year, but when COVID hit, they accelerated Kettle Pay’s roll out. He said they desperately need donations.

The Red Kettle campaign raised $126 million in 2019 and the organization predicts they’ll raise half of that this year. Demand is higher. Hodder projects more than 6 million people will ask for help this holiday season.

“We don’t know that we’ll be able to meet all that need,” said Hodder.

The Salvation Army isn’t the only non-profit struggling. According to charity experts, organizations across the country have taken a huge financial hit.

“Their primary source of fundraising has been cut off. Think of organizations that have galas, that have walk-a-thons,” said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator.

Charity Navigator analyzes more than 160,000 non-profits. Based on their research, 72 percent of charities are suffering financially and 77 percent had to cancel a fundraiser.

Despite these difficult times, Thatcher said people are still trying to help others.

“They’re digging deep. They might be giving a little less, but they are still giving” he said.

Thatcher said he expects more charities will find innovative ways to raise money into 2021.

If you would like to help the Salvation Army, click here.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
House catches fire Saturday evening. Cause remains under investigation.
House fire in Augusta County displaces three
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Dec. 20, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,876 on Sunday
In this undated photo released by Fresno County Sheriff shows a booking photo of Nathan Larson...
Former House of Delegates candidate arrested during abduction of 12-year-old girl
They are demanding PPE for the inmates and for nonviolent offenders to be released.
Community members protest conditions at Middle River Regional Jail

Latest News

Virginia State Police.
Troopers remind Virginians to drive safely over holidays
NBC29 File
GCSO: Juvenile charged with murder in Celt Rd. investigation
Ralph Northam
Northam: 2021 focus must be on pandemic relief for Virginians
Dr. Anish Mahajan of the UCLA Medical Center talks about the devastation of coronavirus on...
California hospitals discuss rationing care as virus surges
Charlottesville Police.
Charlottesville police renew calls for doorbell video footage in Madison Avenue rape investigation