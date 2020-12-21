Va. ramping up statewide Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV/Office of Gov. Northam Press Release) — Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday Virginia’s 19th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign will be ramping up on roads throughout the commonwealth this holiday season in an effort to help curb alcohol-related traffic fatalities.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, 253 individuals died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes on Virginia roadways through Dec. 8, 2020. During that same time frame in 2019, 249 alcohol-related fatalities were recorded.

During the period between Thanksgiving 2019 and the following New Year’s holiday, nearly one-third of all traffic deaths in Virginia involved drunk drivers, the release says.

The governor says in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national enforcement mobilization period (which lasts from Dec. 18, 2020, through Jan. 1, 2021), state and local law enforcement agencies will be conducting more than 700 saturation patrols and nearly 100 sobriety checkpoints throughout the commonwealth.

Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign will also be running an ad campaign called “Act Like It.” The campaign reminds viewers that drinking and driving is irresponsible.

“Although fewer vehicles have been on the road during the pandemic, our data shows no decrease in the devastation caused by selfish drivers who choose to get behind the wheel when impaired,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb in the release. “Many of us will be spending the holidays at home this year, but if you are going out and your celebration involves alcohol, please make a plan for a safe ride home before you start drinking.”

Click here to read the full press release from the governor’s office.

