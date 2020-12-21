Valley Health receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Friday, the FDA approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, just a few days after the Pfizer vaccine was distributed. Now, both vaccines are in the Shenandoah Valley.

Valley Health, whose hospital system serves the Northern Shenandoah Valley and parts of West Virginia, said they have vaccinated more than 2,000 employees with the Pfizer vaccine within just one week.

Monday, Dr. David Switzer with Page Memorial Hospital said the hospital system received just over 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine. They will be supplementing their vaccine supply so they can continue to hold clinics for front-line workers.

“Our first allotment of [the vaccine] is going to run out soon, but we have Moderna to take its place currently,” Dr. Switzer said. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed, of course, that if things go the way we participate, more allotments will roll out to us and other health systems across the state in the coming weeks.”

Dr. Switzer said from his observation, both vaccines are very similar in how they fight the virus. The only real difference is the temperature it’s stored and when the second dose is taken.

“When the vaccine is injected, it induces the body to produce a protein that looks very similar and essentially the same as one of the proteins that is on the capsule of the coronavirus,” Dr. Switzer said. " Your body sees this protein, says ‘That’s a foreign protein, we don’t like that,’ and makes antibodies to it.”

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be taken 28 days after the initial shot, as opposed to the Pfizer vaccine that requires the second vaccination 21 days after the initial.

Dr. Switzer said he is hopeful Valley Health will receive more vaccines in the coming weeks to continue vaccinating frontline workers who have volunteered to be vaccinated.

Checking in around the Valley, Sentara RMH said they expect the Moderna vaccine to arrive sometime later this week for its staff, and Augusta Health said they will be making an announcement later this week.

