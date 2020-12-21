Advertisement

Virginia Department of Corrections recognized as breastfeeding-friendly workplace

The Virginia Department of Health has named the VADOC a Gold-level Virginia Breastfeeding...
The Virginia Department of Health has named the VADOC a Gold-level Virginia Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace.(Julia Rendleman/ For the Virginia Mercury)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has been recognized for its efforts to support employees who are new mothers. The Virginia Department of Health has named the VADOC a Gold-level Virginia Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace.

The award was given through the Virginia Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace Recognition Program, designed to recognize businesses who are providing specific support in the workplace to their employees.

The program recognizes workplaces for meeting lactation program best practices and establishing breastfeeding-friendly environments.

The recognition program is a partnership between the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Virginia Breastfeeding Coalition (VBC).

Participants were evaluated and recognized for three levels of breastfeeding support: Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

The VADOC provides clean, private, secure, locked accommodations for new mothers at each of its facilities, including prisons, probation and parole offices and other agency locations.

“While the decision to breastfeed or formula feed is a personal one based on many different factors, research shows that breastfeeding and human milk provide general health, growth, and developmental advantages while significantly decreasing the risk of infant mortality and many acute and chronic diseases,” Governor Ralph Northam said in a letter to employees marking Breastfeeding Awareness Month in August.

From providing educational training about breastfeeding support policy and guidelines to supervisors and managers to providing private areas free from intrusion with a chair and table, access to electricity and a nearby working sink, and refrigerators for breast milk storage, the VADOC earned the gold standard recognition by earning 32 or more points from the applicable criteria set out for the award.

State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver stated in a letter announcing the VADOC recognition saying, “By receiving this recognition, you have demonstrated that your workplace is dedicated to supporting mothers and families in meeting their breastfeeding goals, especially as they return to the workplace.”

A bronze award goes to those employers with 6-14 points, a silver award to those earning 15-31 points, and a gold award goes to those earning 32 or more points.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
House catches fire Saturday evening. Cause remains under investigation.
House fire in Augusta County displaces three
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Dec. 20, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,876 on Sunday
In this undated photo released by Fresno County Sheriff shows a booking photo of Nathan Larson...
Former House of Delegates candidate arrested during abduction of 12-year-old girl
They are demanding PPE for the inmates and for nonviolent offenders to be released.
Community members protest conditions at Middle River Regional Jail

Latest News

Virginia State Police.
Troopers remind Virginians to drive safely over holidays
NBC29 File
GCSO: Juvenile charged with murder in Celt Rd. investigation
Ralph Northam
Northam: 2021 focus must be on pandemic relief for Virginians
Charlottesville Police.
Charlottesville police renew calls for doorbell video footage in Madison Avenue rape investigation
Va. ramping up statewide Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign this holiday season