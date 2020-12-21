Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rappahannock County

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police(NBC29 File)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a weekend crash in Rappahannock County that left one person dead.

VSP says the crash happened along Route 522 (Sperryville Pike), near Yancey Road, around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, December 20. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was heading south when it ran off the side of the road, collided with a fence and several trees, before coming to rest.

The driver, 59-year-old Todd B. McKinney of Woodville, died at the scene. VSP says the victim was wearing a seat belt.

The Virginia State Police says a medical emergency is being considered as a factor in the crash.

