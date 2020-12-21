Advertisement

Walmart unveils new, free return service: ‘Carrier Pickup by FedEx’

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes.
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – Walmart is trying to take the hassle out of holiday gift returns.

You know the ones: The ugly Christmas sweater or the third slow-cooker you didn’t really need.

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes. The service, “Carrier Pickup by FedEx,” is free.

It’s a four-step process:

  • Start a return at Walmart.com or on the Walmart app
  • Select an item
  • Choose return pickup and appointment date
  • Pack it up, affix the label and wait for pickup

Carrier Pickup is available to all customers where FedEx provides small parcel pickup service.

Households without a printer can get a QR code on their phones and return the item to any FedEx Office location.

