West Virginia leads nation in COVID-19 vaccination rate; expected to receive more vaccines

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has given an update on the coronavirus vaccine, saying the mountain state is leading the nation with administrating COVID-19 vaccines.

Governor Justice announced this in a press conference Monday morning.

He says the CDC is following West Virginia’s guidelines when it comes to distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, saying “it’s all about age.”

Governor Justice says West Virginia is leading the nation in the rate of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration. As of Monday morning, West Virginia had administered 15,135 doses of the 16,575 doses the state has received. The administration rate is 91.3%. According to Bloomberg.com, this is the highest administrative rate of any state in the country.

“While other states all around the nation are sitting around, trying to come up with a plan, we’re not waiting in West Virginia. We’re getting it done,” Gov. Justice said. “With the great help of our amazing National Guard, health experts, DHHR, and all our local partners, we’re on top of this. We’re administering as many vaccines as quickly as possible.

West Virginia is leading the nation in giving vaccines to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. They believe they will finish the vaccine in nursing homes and assisted living facilities by Monday, December 28.

The Moderna Vaccine and additional doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be arriving in West Virginia Monday.

44,300 vaccine doses are expected from Moderna and Pfizer this week.

The governor says he’s still feeling great after receiving the coronavirus vaccine last week.

This is a developing story.

