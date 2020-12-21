Advertisement

Zoom to remove 40-minute meeting limit on free calls for the holidays

Zoom has become a popular mode of communication during the pandemic.
Zoom has become a popular mode of communication during the pandemic.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
SAN JOSE, Ca. (WHSV) — In anticipation of the upcoming holidays, Zoom says they will remove the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts so friends and families can gather virtually without the worry of getting disconnected.

The company announced in a blog post on their website a few dates and times for the unlimited meetings. Although some of the days have already passed, there are still others Zoom users can utilize.

According to the blog post, you can be a part of an unlimited Zoom meeting from 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 23 until 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 26; and from 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 30 until 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Zoom users won’t have to do a thing to use the unlimited meeting time — Zoom says it will be automatic.

