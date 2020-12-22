Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted Waynesboro man

Police lights
Police lights(KKTV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted Waynesboro man.

According to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, officials are searching for Gregory Allen Jones, a 39-year-old white male. Jones is described as 5′8″ and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Wanted Person/Jones The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance with locating a wanted...

Posted by Augusta County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Donald L. Smith on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Officials say the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office currently holds four felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant related to a pursuit on Dec. 8: Eluding, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, possession of a schedule I or II drug and reckless driving.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says officials pursued Jones a second time on Dec. 17, and additional charges related to that incident are pending.

If anyone has any information regarding Jones, they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

