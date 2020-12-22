CARES Act money used to improve broadband access in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 50 cities and counties across Virginia are using $30 million allocated by the state for projects designed to increase access to high-speed internet.

In October, Gov. Ralph Northam announced he was setting aside money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security Act to improve broadband access in underserved areas.

The projects are expected to help connect nearly 31,000 households and businesses. Some localities are using the money to build new infrastructure. Others will use the money to subsidize the cost of service for low-income families. Still others are using the money to connect students to virtual education through mobile networks.

