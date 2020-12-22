Advertisement

Charlottesville police asking for help to find attacker who raped a woman at gunpoint last week

Charlottesville Police Car.
Charlottesville Police Car.(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police continue to ask for your help catching the man who raped a woman at gunpoint in the 700 block of Madison Avenue last Thursday, December 17.

“It’s very uncommon. We haven’t seen that type of violence in a long time,” Assistant Police Chief Jim Mooney said.

That worry has police hoping someone can give them the tip they need to zero in on their suspect.

“This case is one of the top priorities for the police department at this time. Our detectives are working around the clock trying to solve this,” Mooney said.

Detectives have collected some surveillance video from Thursday night’s attack, but they need more.

“We collected quite a bit of video from the area. We’d just like to have some more to put together a timeline,” Mooney said.

Mooney says they have not identified the attacker yet and because he’s still out there, police are asking women to protect themselves.

“We’re asking people to be vigilant and careful. There is safety in numbers. We want people to walk - in particular when it’s at night - it should be in a well lit area, but if you could walk with somebody else that greatly reduces your chances of being a victim of a crime,” Mooney said.

If you have any video from the area on December 17 that you would like to share with authorities, you can call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280.

If you have information related to this crime and would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 21, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,042 on Monday
On December 21
Clouds blocked the conjunction of Saturn & Jupiter but you can still see it
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries
"The priority is that once you bring your students back, the goal is to keep them here the...
JMU updates spring semester plan
Virginia State Police said this was not specifically a “Move Over” issue.
Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad says VDOT worker is out of the ICU and doing better

Latest News

NBC12 File.
Central Virginia health care workers make holiday plea as hospital rates increase
Money
CARES Act money used to improve broadband access in Virginia
FDA warns companies illegally selling CBD products
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
East Market Street in Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg Public Works reports impact made from recent traffic corridor timing plans