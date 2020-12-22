Charlottesville police asking for help to find attacker who raped a woman at gunpoint last week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police continue to ask for your help catching the man who raped a woman at gunpoint in the 700 block of Madison Avenue last Thursday, December 17.

“It’s very uncommon. We haven’t seen that type of violence in a long time,” Assistant Police Chief Jim Mooney said.

That worry has police hoping someone can give them the tip they need to zero in on their suspect.

“This case is one of the top priorities for the police department at this time. Our detectives are working around the clock trying to solve this,” Mooney said.

Detectives have collected some surveillance video from Thursday night’s attack, but they need more.

“We collected quite a bit of video from the area. We’d just like to have some more to put together a timeline,” Mooney said.

Mooney says they have not identified the attacker yet and because he’s still out there, police are asking women to protect themselves.

“We’re asking people to be vigilant and careful. There is safety in numbers. We want people to walk - in particular when it’s at night - it should be in a well lit area, but if you could walk with somebody else that greatly reduces your chances of being a victim of a crime,” Mooney said.

If you have any video from the area on December 17 that you would like to share with authorities, you can call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280.

If you have information related to this crime and would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

