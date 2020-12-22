Advertisement

Deputies free alligator wedged in Florida storm drain

Watch for those jaws
The deputies lifted a concrete slab to free the scaly reptile.
The deputies lifted a concrete slab to free the scaly reptile.(Source: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (Gray News) – “To protect and to serve”: The police motto doesn’t just apply to people in southwest Florida.

For the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, scaly critters get the same treatment.

Deputies freed an alligator that got stuck in a storm drain this week.

“Thanks to our sector 4 deputies who lifted the concrete slab to help him break free before he returned safely to the lake he typically calls ‘home,’” a post on the department’s Facebook page said.

🎈Imagine coming across this bad boy on your morning jog!! 😖 Deputies responded to south Venice this morning to help this...

Posted by Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 21, 2020

See you later …

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 21, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,042 on Monday
On December 21
Clouds blocked the conjunction of Saturn & Jupiter but you can still see it
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries
"The priority is that once you bring your students back, the goal is to keep them here the...
JMU updates spring semester plan
Virginia State Police said this was not specifically a “Move Over” issue.
Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad says VDOT worker is out of the ICU and doing better

Latest News

Dr. Deborah Birx discusses COVID vaccine rollout and holiday travel during the pandemic
Dr. Birx: People who get the COVID vaccine should still wear a mask
Dr. Deborah Birx offers advice to people who decide to travel for the holidays
Dr. Deborah Birx offers advice to people who decide to travel for the holidays
NBC12 File.
Central Virginia health care workers make holiday plea as hospital rates increase
Money
CARES Act money used to improve broadband access in Virginia
Dr. Deborah Birx discusses why people who get the vaccine should still wear a mask for now
Dr. Deborah Birx discusses why people who get the vaccine should still wear a mask for now