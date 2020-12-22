FDA warns companies illegally selling CBD products

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV/FDA Press Release) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued five warning letters on Tuesday to companies for selling products containing CBD in ways the violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, according to a press release from the FDA.

The press release says all five letters address the illegal marketing of unapproved CBD products claiming to treat medical conditions. They also address violations relating to the addition of CBD to food and marketing of CBD products as dietary supplements.

Two of the letters also address CBD products illegally marketed fr pets, including a product for use in the eye, the release says.

“The FDA’s first priority is to protect the health and safety of Americans. Many questions remain regarding the science, safety, effectiveness and quality of products containing CBD,” said FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy in the press release. “We remain focused on exploring potential pathways for CBD products to be lawfully marketed while also educating the public about these outstanding questions of CBD’s safety. Meanwhile, we will continue to monitor and take action, as needed, against companies that unlawfully market their products — prioritizing those that pose the greatest risk of harm to the public.”

The FDA says the warning letters were issued to Bee Delightful, G&L Wellness (C Better Daily) New Leaf Pharmaceuticals; NextL3vel Services Group, LC doing business as This Stuff Is Good For You; and Wellness BioSciences.

The release says the products that are the subject of the letters issued Tuesday have not gone through the FDA drug approval process and therefore are considered unapproved drugs.

To read the full press release, click here.

