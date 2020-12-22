Advertisement

Ford unveils 'safe distance' ugly Christmas sweater

By CNN staff
Dec. 22, 2020
(CNN) - A new ugly Christmas sweater helps with social distancing.

Ford calls it the “Safe Distance Christmas Jumper.” It projects the shape of a Christmas tree around you and creates a safe zone for others nearby.

The sweater works through small projectors hidden in the reindeer’s antlers, nose and tail.

It’s a concept design, so it appears you can’t get one just yet.

It’s also unclear if the projection works in daylight.

The sweater is part of Ford’s ongoing “Share the Road” campaign to promote safe driving.

