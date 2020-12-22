Advertisement

Harrisonburg High School student is collecting school supplies for virtual students

Maya Waid is asking for school supplies to help out local elementary school students in this tough year.
Maya Waid school supply drive
Maya Waid school supply drive(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:31 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Maya Waid, a junior at Harrisonburg High School, is asking the community to donate school supplies for students.

“It’s hard being in a virtual setting, and I can’t even begin to fathom what it would be like to be a younger student who is just trying to grasp that concept of school and what it means to be a student and having to do that in a virtual setting,” Waid said.

Virtual students in Harrisonburg have been coming to the schools every 4 and a half weeks to get more supplies this year.

The donations collected will go to students at Keister and Smithland Elementary Schools in Harrisonburg.

“It doesn’t surprise me that one of Harrisonburg High School’s students reached out to us because I’m starting my 10th year in Harrisonburg City Schools, and that’s just who we are as a school division,” Janis Churchill, Principal of Smithland Elementary School, said.

“Maya emailed us and we were very excited to get on board because the need is definitely there for school supplies in a virtual setting,” Mark Miller, Principal of Keister Elementary School, said.

In a little over a week, over $350 dollars have been raised, and Maya hopes to eventually reach more students.

“There is talk of maybe doing something in the future to also help support other elementary schools and even middle school and high schools because that need does carry up all the way through the chain,” Waid said.

An Amazon “wish list” was created of all of the items needed. Once school is back in session, there will be drop boxes at the Smithland and Keister Elementary Schools to put donations.

If you wish to donate, you can find that wishlist here.

The drive runs until February 10th.

