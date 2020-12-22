Harrisonburg Public Works reports impact made from recent traffic corridor timing plans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — According to a press release from Harrisonburg’s Public Works office, traffic corridor timing planes are updated in the Friendly City every few years to adjust for changes in driving habits and traffic flows. The Public Works office has released the results of two recent traffic corridor updates.

The improvement on East Market Street, which was implemented between Chestnut Ridge Drive and Vine Street in September, reduced annual travel time during peak periods by 28,700 hours, the Public Works office reports.

Additionally, the Public Works office says the estimated annual cost savings for fuel and travel time was $638,300. Travel time decreased by 12 percent, ad the improvements on East Market Street also saw a decreased number of stops by 48 percent.

Because of the improvement on East Market Street, the Public Works office saw a carbon dioxide reduction of 4,609 pounds per year.

The improvement on High Street, which was implemented between Erickson Avenue and 3rd Street in November, reduced annual travel time during peak periods by 37,800 hours, the Public Works office says. The results saw estimated annual cost savings for fuel and travel time of $846,100 and a decrease in travel time by 19 percent.

The High Street improvement results also saw a decreased number of stops by 75 percent and a carbon dioxide reduction of 4,747 pounds per year, the Public Works office reports.

Two more traffic corridor timing plan updates are planned for March 2021 on Port Republic Road and South Main Street.

