Advertisement

Harrisonburg Public Works reports impact made from recent traffic corridor timing plans

East Market Street in Harrisonburg.
East Market Street in Harrisonburg.(City of Harrisonburg Public Works)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — According to a press release from Harrisonburg’s Public Works office, traffic corridor timing planes are updated in the Friendly City every few years to adjust for changes in driving habits and traffic flows. The Public Works office has released the results of two recent traffic corridor updates.

The improvement on East Market Street, which was implemented between Chestnut Ridge Drive and Vine Street in September, reduced annual travel time during peak periods by 28,700 hours, the Public Works office reports.

Additionally, the Public Works office says the estimated annual cost savings for fuel and travel time was $638,300. Travel time decreased by 12 percent, ad the improvements on East Market Street also saw a decreased number of stops by 48 percent.

Because of the improvement on East Market Street, the Public Works office saw a carbon dioxide reduction of 4,609 pounds per year.

The improvement on High Street, which was implemented between Erickson Avenue and 3rd Street in November, reduced annual travel time during peak periods by 37,800 hours, the Public Works office says. The results saw estimated annual cost savings for fuel and travel time of $846,100 and a decrease in travel time by 19 percent.

The High Street improvement results also saw a decreased number of stops by 75 percent and a carbon dioxide reduction of 4,747 pounds per year, the Public Works office reports.

Two more traffic corridor timing plan updates are planned for March 2021 on Port Republic Road and South Main Street.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 21, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,042 on Monday
On December 21
Clouds blocked the conjunction of Saturn & Jupiter but you can still see it
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries
"The priority is that once you bring your students back, the goal is to keep them here the...
JMU updates spring semester plan
Virginia State Police said this was not specifically a “Move Over” issue.
Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad says VDOT worker is out of the ICU and doing better

Latest News

NBC12 File.
Central Virginia health care workers make holiday plea as hospital rates increase
Money
CARES Act money used to improve broadband access in Virginia
FDA warns companies illegally selling CBD products
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program