Hometown Music finds new space after losing shop in Harrisonburg explosion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Two months after an explosion in Harrisonburg leveled a shopping center, one affected business has reopened in a new spot.

Chuck Marks, the owner of Hometown Music, has loved music since his time at James Madison University when he was in a band and worked at an old music store in the Friendly City.

He said he started running Hometown Music when he realized he could help others learn more about music.

The Valley native said he’s enjoyed every part of his career, but Oct. 17, 2020, will be a morning he will never forget.

“I got a call pretty quickly from the property manager about what had happened,” Marks said. “So we knew pretty quickly that the store was basically gone.”

Just overnight, Marks went from having three walls of more than 100 guitars to nothing.

“Basically everything in the store was destroyed. Because of liability issues, the building owner [did not let us] pick through and try and find things,” Marks said. “But I’ve been there at the site, and there doesn’t look like there’s a lot left to pick through.”

This tragedy did not keep this guitarist from strumming. Thanks to some friends and help from the community, Marks was able to open a temporary shop at 1931 S. High St. near the Walmart towards the town of Dayton.

Marks said while his inventory may not be a lot he was able to receive new shipments of instruments recently that he had ordered back in the Spring.

He said he hopes to find a more permanent store in 2021, but the large shop is already growing on long-time customers, like Kacey Neckowitz.

“I’m here shopping today because I thought it was really important to help these guys get back on their feet,” Neckowitz said. “I also got a gift certificate as well, just because I want to help local businesses that were affected. And it wasn’t just them — it was a lot.”

It’s the customers and community that help make Marks believe this temporary shop is not just an encore — but a new show.

“I don’t know. I can’t really describe exactly how it feels,” Marks said. “You know, it’s a wonderful feeling to know that we’ve been able to help people, and they appreciated it and it meant something to them.”

Marks said he would really like to thank the community who created a GoFundMe page and concerts to help stores who were affected by the explosion, and that it really helped.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.