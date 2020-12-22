Advertisement

Investigators: Smoking materials led to fire that burned two homes

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS has determined “improperly discarded smoking materials” led to a two-alarm fire in the 100 block of 10 1/2 Street SE in Roanoke Tuesday, and the fire has been deemed accidental.

At 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called to a house on the street showing large flames and smoke. Shortly after, the second alarm was sounded as the house next door had also caught fire, according to a 911 call.

One resident sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire crews, and was taken to a hospital. One adult dog and five puppies were rescued from the home by the resident. One puppy died.

In the house next door, a hamster and goldfish did not survive, but two adults and two children made it out safely.

The Red Cross is assisting.

Caption

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 2 facing charges after Monday night pursuit in Staunton
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal head-on crash in Augusta Co.
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Police lights
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted Waynesboro man
"The priority is that once you bring your students back, the goal is to keep them here the...
JMU updates spring semester plan

Latest News

FILE. Reenactors with the Confederate Army return fire on the second day of the reenactment of...
157th anniversary Battle of New Market reenactment canceled
Sponsor giving gifts to Tiffany Tyree's family.
Families and companies stepping up to make children’s Christmas wish lists come true
Machicomoco State Park.
Land acquired for Virginia’s 40th state park
The Virginia Museum of History and Culture confirmed the museum will add the Lee Statue to its...
Lee statue removed from US Capitol is now in Virginia museum
File image of Mountain Valley Pipeline construction.
Environmental groups renew legal attacks against pipeline