Investigators: Smoking materials led to fire that burned two homes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS has determined “improperly discarded smoking materials” led to a two-alarm fire in the 100 block of 10 1/2 Street SE in Roanoke Tuesday, and the fire has been deemed accidental.

At 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called to a house on the street showing large flames and smoke. Shortly after, the second alarm was sounded as the house next door had also caught fire, according to a 911 call.

One resident sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire crews, and was taken to a hospital. One adult dog and five puppies were rescued from the home by the resident. One puppy died.

In the house next door, a hamster and goldfish did not survive, but two adults and two children made it out safely.

The Red Cross is assisting.

