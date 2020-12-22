Advertisement

‘It starts the day on the right foot:’ Little girl and mail carrier share daily dance

By KPTV Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A special friendship between a 3-year-old and a mail carrier has carried on through the pandemic as they keep up their daily dance parties.

Ava has something to look forward to every day to make the best of her “stuck-at-home” situation.

“She gets so excited. It’s amazing,” said Ian Simon, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier.

Separated by a windowpane, she and Simon dance it out every morning.

It is a tradition that started about two years ago and stuck.

“One of us started to do a little jig and we just keep on doing it now,” Simon said.

During the pandemic, Ava’s dad David Whitlow says the interaction now means even more.

“It starts the day on the right foot,” Whitlow said. “He’s really been a sweet person, and he’s made a huge difference during this kind of otherwise dark time.”

He posted a video of their dance, shot by his wife and a neighbor, to TikTok and it’s now been seen around the world.

Whitlow says the response has been overwhelming but in a good way.

“I feel like they feel like when I watch her dance and my wife watches her dance,” Whitlow said.

In the eyes of those living the neighborhood, Simon is delivering more than mail.

“A lot of people depend on us through the weather, through this pandemic, through the fires and all the smoke,” Simon said. “I love my job.”

