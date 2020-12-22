JMU rallies late, comeback bid comes up just short at VCU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team lost to VCU, 82-81, Tuesday evening at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

JMU trailed by as many as 21 points before mounting a furious rally over the final six minutes of the game. The Dukes got to within three points before VCU was able to hold on for the win. JMU’s Jalen Hodge made three free throws with 0.0 seconds remaining on the clock to make it a one-point loss.

"We're continually growing and getting better...I was proud of the guys effort."#JMU head coach Mark Byington following @JMUMBasketball's 82-81 loss to VCU today: https://t.co/jDv1hpJwNz pic.twitter.com/N416lqLr4f — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) December 23, 2020

Matt Lewis led the Dukes with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists. Michael Christmas chipped in 15 points off the bench for JMU and hit three key three-pointers during the comeback. Jalen Hodge contributed 15 points in the loss. Starting point guard Vado Morse missed his second straight game with a foot injury while Jayvis Harvey, who plays key minutes off the bench, was out with a non-COVID illness. Both players are expected to play in JMU’s next game.

#JMU head coach Mark Byington on Matt Lewis following an 82-81 loss to VCU Tuesday for @JMUMBasketball:



"I thought he was a stud today."



Lewis finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists https://t.co/jDv1hpJwNz pic.twitter.com/EVGGJlmpsL — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) December 23, 2020

JMU missed 12 free throws (15-27 FT) and committed 18 turnovers against VCU’s up-tempo defense.

The Dukes fall to 3-3 overall with the loss and are scheduled to begin CAA play on Sunday, January 3 at Towson. However, JMU head coach Mark Byington said it’s possible the Dukes add another non-conference game to the schedule before beginning league play.

