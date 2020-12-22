Advertisement

JMU to renew in-state rivalry with VCU Tuesday

By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team is preparing to play at VCU Tuesday afternoon.

It will be the first matchup between the two Virginia programs since 2012, when they were both members of the Colonial Athletic Association. VCU is now part of the Atlantic 10 Conference. Tuesday’s game was added to the schedule on Sunday after VCU’s scheduled contest against LSU was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Tigers.

JMU enters the matchup with VCU at 3-2 overall after a 98-55 win over Alice Lloyd College, and NAIA opponent, Sunday evening. VCU has won four straight to improve to 6-2 overall. The Rams’ only losses have come to Power Five opponents (Penn State, West Virginia).

“Since they are a better opponent we just gotta focus in and worry about that game,” said JMU sophomore forward Michael Christmas. “We are just trying to get on a roll before conference play and before we go on this (holiday) break, so that’s our mindset.”

VCU is led by sophomore guard Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland who is averaging 18.6 points per game. Hyland has scored at least 30 points in two of VCU’s last three games. JMU’s leading scorer is senior guard Matt Lewis. Lewis scored 29 points in the Dukes’ victory over Alice Lloyd and is averaging a team-best 21.2 points per game during the 2020-2021 season.

“Same way we approach any other game,” said Lewis, when asked about the showdown with VCU. “We are going to watch film, we are going to go over their personnel, go over some of their plays, and just prepare as we would any other game.”

Tip-off of Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m. with TV coverage on MASN.

