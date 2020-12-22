JMU updates spring semester plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With COVID-19 cases rising locally, across Virginia and nationwide, James Madison University has made updates to how it will start the spring semester in January.

Dr. Tim Miller, the Vice President for Student Affairs, said the university wanted more time to watch trends after the year-end holidays, as they anticipate people will gather, despite guidance from health officials.

“For me, and I think for all of us, the priority is that once you bring your students back, the goal is to keep them here the entire semester,” Miller said. “We want to maximize our chances that that can be the lived experience for our students once they return.”

Classes at JMU will begin as scheduled on Jan. 19, but will begin virtually and will be offered online through Jan. 29.

Beginning Feb. 1, courses will be offered according to the delivery mode which students can see currently shown in the university’s portal, MyMadison.

Students living on-campus will move in between Jan. 29 and Jan. 31.

As previously announced by the university, students living on-campus must complete COVID-19 entry testing before moving into their residence halls.

“Students will go through a rapid testing procedure called the BinaxNOW card. The students will use that, wait for the results and those will take about 15 minutes to process,” Miller said. “Then we’ll be able to message students through an app that will let them know if they are positive or negative.”

Miller said students who test positive will take another test to verify the results and will work with the student to get them off-campus, or to an isolation dorm.

He said the Virginia Department of Health is providing 6,400 free COVID-19 rapid tests to the university, but the university will be paying for extra expenses like staffing, and additional power and WiFi.

The university will continue to surveillance test students living on-campus, which Miller said was successful in the fall.

“It helped us identify if there were issue areas on campus, certain residence halls that had higher numbers, certain academic cohorts that had larger numbers,” Miller said. “That really helped us get ahead of anything that might have happened.”

Students must also resign an updated Stop the Spread Agreement for the spring semester.

To read more about the spring semester plan, click here.