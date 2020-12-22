Local barber shop offers free haircuts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Maestro Barbershop in Harrisonburg is giving back to the community this holiday season by giving out free haircuts to those in need. Since opening in 2019, owner Kaiss Abas has wanted to help out.

Abas said last year they had a fundraiser for children in the hospital, but this year because a lot of people lost their jobs during the pandemic, he wanted to do something different.

He has been partnering with Mercy House to give people in the program free haircuts. They have helped 65 people so far and 20 people signed up on Monday.

“It’s an honor for us, for real. We all have hard times,” Abas said. “We just wanna do something for our community to help each other, stand by each other. Imagine if every business does something. Even the small things. Everybody will be happy.”

Abas said he will continue to offer free haircuts for as long as there’s a need.

“Like this family has four kids, and they can’t, you know, pay 80 bucks for the kids or something, we can take care of it,” Abas said. “So we’re going to keep doing it. Today was a special day before Christmas, but we will keep doing it for these people who need it.”

He said many in need come from Mercy House but people who have suffered because of the pandemic were also able to take advantage of the offer.

“This year because of the pandemic, a lot of people are losing jobs, a lot of people need help, I mean we’re all having a hard time for now, so we decided to do something for our community for people who need it.”

His goal is to find a way to give back to the community in a different way every year.

