Man convicted under new law against leaving guns near kids

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been convicted of leaving a loaded firearm near his young son, who accidentally shot himself in the hand.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the case is one of the first to be prosecuted under a new Virginia law that boosts the penalty for “recklessly” leaving guns near children.

Radell J. Bolden of Chesterfield was sentenced to a year in jail with all 12 months suspended.

Bolden also got 24 hours of community service. He must forfeit his gun and complete a firearm safety class.

The new law makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to leave a loaded, unsecured firearm around children under 14 in a manner that endangers their life or safety.

