Christmas Eve services adapt due to COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many churches throughout the Shenandoah Valley are hoping to bring congregations together while staying physically apart this Christmas Eve.

The congregations of Asbury United Methodist Church and Otterbein United Methodist Church will experience the Christmas Eve service from the comfort of their vehicles this year.

Otterbein will join Asbury church in holding a “drive-in” Christmas Eve Service and pastors from both churches will speak.

Families will park behind Asbury in city parking and the service will be broadcast through a radio station. The exact channel number is still being decided, but the socially-distant service will allow attendees to sing hymns in their cars.

“Christmas is a time of joy and joy multiplies when we’re together,” Stephen Hay, Pastor at Asbury UMC, said.

Communion will look a little different, too.

“As people drive in, they will be able to pick up plastic bags that will have the communion elements in sealed packages, plus an electric candle,” Hay said.

While this year may look different, at the end of the day, Hay said they are looking forward to just being together.

“Christmas is a time of remembering the core things and being touched, changed, yet again, and having our spirits renewed. And that is kind of magnified, multiplied when we have each other,” Hay said.

There will also be a recorded Christmas Eve service posted online. You can find more information on the Christmas Eve service by clicking here.

