No. 16 UVA returns to action, dominates William & Mary

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 16 Virginia men’s basketball team defeated William & Mary, 76-40, Tuesday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

It was UVA’s first game since December 4 due to a program pause in response to COVID-19. Trey Murphy II led the ‘Hoos in scoring with 15 points.

Virginia improves to 4-1 overall (0-0 ACC) with the win. The Cavaliers are scheduled to return to action Saturday, December 26 when they play No. 1 Gonzaga in Forth Worth, Texas.

