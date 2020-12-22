No. 24 Virginia Tech defeats Longwood, 84-58

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 24 Virginia Tech men’s basketball team defeated Longwood, 84-58, Monday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.

Jalen Cone came off the bench to lead the Hokies in scoring with 18 points, all coming on three-pointers (6-15 3pt FG). Keve Aluma added 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 blocks for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies improve to 7-1 overall (1-0 ACC). Virginia Tech is scheduled to return to action Tuesday, December 29 with a home game against Miami (FL).

