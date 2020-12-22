Advertisement

Nurse at SOVAH Health Danville sees mild allergic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

By Kendall Davis
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As SOVAH Health Danville and Martinsville received doses of the Pfizer vaccine last Wednesday, Danville’s vice mayor and cardiology specialist Gary Miller took the first of two doses Thursday.

“Experience a little soreness in the arm and a little bit of a headache into the night and it was gone in 24 hours,” said Miller.

Dr. Miller, who is a member of the medical staff at SOVAH Health Danville, says one of the nurses there experienced an allergic reaction after taking the vaccine.

“This particular person has a history of reactions and really didn’t have a severe reaction but had mild hives, and will not take the second shot,” said Miller.

Pfizer’s website states, “Severe allergic reactions have been reported following the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine during mass vaccination outside of clinical trials.”

That is something SOVAH Health Officials were prepared to handle when administering the vaccine last Thursday.

“We do have staff members here that are going to have their epipen when they take the vaccine; there is a reason you are monitored for 15 minutes after you take it and that is to make sure you don’t have one of those reactions,” said Sovah Health Market Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan.

While allergic reactions to the vaccine are rare, if you have a history of reactions, it’s advised to consult with a doctor before taking it.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 21, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,042 on Monday
On December 21
Clouds blocked the conjunction of Saturn & Jupiter but you can still see it
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries
"The priority is that once you bring your students back, the goal is to keep them here the...
JMU updates spring semester plan
Virginia State Police said this was not specifically a “Move Over” issue.
Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad says VDOT worker is out of the ICU and doing better

Latest News

NBC12 File.
Central Virginia health care workers make holiday plea as hospital rates increase
Surveys show more Americans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but distrust remains in some...
Push for minorities to get COVID vaccine
Surveys show more Americans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but distrust remains in some...
Push for minorities to get COVID vaccine
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci gets the Modern coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.
Fauci, Azar, Collins get Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
The new version of coronavirus is spreading in the U.K. and possibly beyond.
Why it matters that the coronavirus is changing – and what this means for vaccine effectiveness