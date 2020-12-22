Advertisement

Officials: 3 detained after vehicle pursuit in Staunton Monday night

(Gray News)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Officials with the Staunton Police Department and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office say three individuals were detained after a vehicle pursuit that occurred in Staunton on Monday night.

According to a joint press release from the Staunton Police Department and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, officials from both law enforcement offices were at the Staunton Walmart for an investigation on Monday, Dec. 21 at approximately 8 p.m. when, unrelated to the investigation, they observed an individual wanted on outstanding warrants inside a vehicle as a passenger.

Officials say when officers made contact with the vehicle in the parking lot, the driver, later identified as Brandi R. Campbell, 28, of Waynesboro, struck two officers with her vehicle while they attempted to arrest the wanted passenger.

According to the press release, Campbell led officials on an approximately 17-minute pursuit before the suspect vehicle was stopped on Douglas Lane just outside of Waynesboro.

Officials say three individuals were detained after the pursuit; one individual was released, and the other two (identified as Brandi Campbell and Christopher Hoylman) were taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

According to the press release, Campbell was charged by the Staunton Police Department with two charges of felony hit and run, two charges of felony assault on law enforcement, reckless driving, obstruction of justice and felony eluding law enforcement. Additional charges related to the pursuit are pending.

Brandi Campbell, 28, of Waynesboro, was charged with two charges of felony hit and run, two charges of felony assault on law enforcement, reckless driving, obstruction of justice and felony eluding law enforcement, officials say.(Staunton Police Department/Augusta County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say Campbell is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, and the two officers struck by Campbell’s vehicle sustained minor injuries.

After the conclusion of the vehicle pursuit, a K9 team from the Staunton City Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist in locating a firearm that had allegedly been thrown from the vehicle. During the search, the K9 suffered a serious injury and was subsequently euthanized.

During the search, officials say a handgun and suspected drugs were recovered.

It is with a heavy heart that I inform our community that K9 Deputy Cara was injured in the line of duty last night...

Posted by Staunton City Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

