Pendleton County Schools receive Chromebooks after months of waiting

By John Hood
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PENDLETON COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — It’s a new chapter in remote learning for students and teachers in Pendleton County Schools. After months of waiting, the school district has finally received its Chromebooks.

Charles Hedrick, division superintendent, said they ordered 1,000 laptops back in June with hopes to receive them by September.

He said he was told the increase in demand for laptops and parts that went into them pushed the arrival date back to December.

Just last Friday, a group of teachers and staff went up to Pennsylvania, where the computers were being processed, to make sure each laptop was delivered back to the county to be ready before winter break.

“To me, it worked out really well,” Travis Heavner, director of instruction and who drove the U-Haul, said. “It was a little bit scary hauling that much material and stuff that was worth that much money, but it all worked out really well and we were able to get them back here quickly.”

Heavner said teachers were handed their laptops on Monday and students will receive their laptops on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“I think we’re very excited because it gives us some additional abilities to do our remote learning,” Hedrick said. “Which you know, by the map in West Virginia, when we go orange or red, then we’re required to do remote learning, which we’re in this week. And it just provides our students with some additional opportunities.”

Students who are unable to receive their laptops this week will be able to pick them up after the break.

Hedrick said the school division is working with the county to set up hot spots for students with less internet access.

