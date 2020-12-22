Rain on the way and much colder by Christmas

(WHSV) - A nice Tuesday and Wednesday is on tap for us before rain arrives Christmas Eve. Behind the rain will be very cold temperatures especially for Christmas.

TUESDAY: Gusty winds early with snow showers for the Allegheny mountains and flurries for the rest of West Virginia. Partly to mostly cloudy for the Valley in the afternoon. Winds start to turn more breezy late day into the evening and then calming.

Cool with highs in the upper 30s for West Virginia, low to mid 40s for the Valley. Winds sustained out of the west northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph at times. That will make it feel quite cool for the day. Winds calm down later in the afternoon.

A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s as clouds diminish. Wind finally calms down for the night and it will be very cold. Overnight lows in the upper teens for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 20s for the Valley.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Partly cloudy for the day. It will be chilly early but a very pleasant afternoon as we will see a nice southerly breeze of 10-15 mph with gusts 15-25 mph. A really nice day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may even hit 50. The snow melt continues but expect a lot of muddy spots.

A chilly evening with temperatures in the low 40s as clouds thicken up ahead of our next system. Winds calming down slightly. Cool overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. A few showers arriving after midnight.

CHRISTMAS EVE: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Cloudy with light rain in the morning with rain picking up in intensity in the late morning/early afternoon. Rain heavy at times. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Feeling cool with the rain. Winds also picking up as they will be sustained from the south southeast at 10-20 mph for the day, gusts up to 30 mph.

While melting snow and heavy rain can sometimes lead to flooding concerns, any flooding threat would be isolated, in more flood prone spots and more so for areas that picked up the most snow. More than anything it will be just be very muddy with a lot of standing water in fields and along the roads.

Rain turns to snow around sunset for the Allegheny mountains with several inches likely. Elsewhere, drying out as we head into the evening. A few wet snow flakes may mix in for the Valley as the system exits. With warm road temperatures in the Valley, roadways will likely just be wet.

Windy for Thursday evening with winds 10-20 mph for the entire viewing area with gusts up to 20-35mph. Staying rather mild with little to no temperature change in the evening but a quick cool down overnight. Turning very cold behind the cold front Thursday night with lows in the upper teens for the Potomac Highlands, low 20s for the Valley.

CHRISTMAS DAY: A frigid start with temperatures in the 20s, and temperatures remain in the 20s for the day. A very cold and windy Christmas day.

Upslope snow showers continue for the Allegheny Mountains. Because of the high winds, we may see some blowing flurries east of the Alleghenies but that would be about it. Highs only reach the mid to upper 20s with winds sustained at 10-20 mph and wind gusts 20-30+ mph.

Wind chills in the teens so it is going to be a very blustery Christmas day. Clear overnight lows in the mid teens for the Valley. We could see some temperatures in the single digits in our West Virginia locations.

SATURDAY: A frigid start with temperatures rising into the 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the day but staying cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SUNDAY: Another frigid start with temperatures in the 20s. Partly cloudy as temperatures will return to normal for December. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

MONDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Cloudy for the day as we watch for another system. Currently looking at a few showers to start off the next work week and highs in the low 40s.

