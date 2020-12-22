Advertisement

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport sees increase in travelers for the holiday

With Christmas approaching, many are traveling to spend the holiday with loved ones.
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With Christmas this week, many are traveling to spend the holiday with loved ones.

The CDC suggesting if you do travel, you should drive. But our local airport is seeing a steady amount of travelers flying as well.

“We are seeing what was anticipated to be a bit of an uptick in travel around the Christmas, New Years’ holiday that started last week. Not quite the normal traffic that we’ll see this time of the year, but certainly much more than we’ve normally experienced in the last nine months or so,” said Greg Campbell, the Executive Director at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD).

He says this time of year is always the airport’s busiest. Because of the pandemic, SHD has implemented numerous safety measures, including a new partition wall in the airline passenger terminal.

“It allows us to open up more space in the post-security screening area, which when we end up in busier times has been very helpful, it allows folks to spread out a little bit more,” Campbell said.

He suggests if you are flying, you should familiarize yourself with the COVID-19 safety rules and regulations on tsa.gov. Especially, if you are traveling with packages for the holidays, it is important to check what is allowed.

According to Campbell, masks are required as soon as you enter the airport environment, and TSA recently made a change to allow a larger amount of hand sanitizer to be brought in carry-ons.

Using the United Airlines app, Campbell says you can also check-in online, which can help minimize the amount of exposure you have to others as you make your way through the airport.

Campbell says SHD respects the decision of those not traveling by plane this holiday season, but he says if you are, the airport is ready for you.

