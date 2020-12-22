Advertisement

US consumer confidence tumbles in crucial holiday season

Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.
Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A closely-watched gauge for U.S. consumer confidence tumbled to a reading of 88.6 in December as rising coronavirus cases dragged American optimism to its lowest level since summer.

Rising pessimism is spreading during the crucial holiday season, which could make or break a number of retailers, restaurants, gyms and other places hammered by the pandemic.

The December number released Tuesday by the Conference Board represents a big decline from November’s reading, which was revised downward to 92.9. The drop was far worse than analysts had expected and is an ominous sign for retailers with Christmas around the corner.

Consumer confidence is closely watched watched by economists and investors as it can signal how willing or able U.S. households are to spend. Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity in the U.S.

The Commerce Department reported last week that U.S. retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in November. It was the biggest drop in seven months, and a steeper decline than Wall Street analysts had expected.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 21, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,042 on Monday
On December 21
Clouds blocked the conjunction of Saturn & Jupiter but you can still see it
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries
"The priority is that once you bring your students back, the goal is to keep them here the...
JMU updates spring semester plan
Virginia State Police said this was not specifically a “Move Over” issue.
Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad says VDOT worker is out of the ICU and doing better

Latest News

Dr. Deborah Birx discusses COVID vaccine rollout and holiday travel during the pandemic
Dr. Birx: People who get the COVID vaccine should still wear a mask
Dr. Deborah Birx offers advice to people who decide to travel for the holidays
Dr. Deborah Birx offers advice to people who decide to travel for the holidays
NBC12 File.
Central Virginia health care workers make holiday plea as hospital rates increase
Money
CARES Act money used to improve broadband access in Virginia
Dr. Deborah Birx discusses why people who get the vaccine should still wear a mask for now
Dr. Deborah Birx discusses why people who get the vaccine should still wear a mask for now