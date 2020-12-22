VDH: About 140,000 doses of Moderna vaccine to arrive in Virginia this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health said about 140,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in the state this week.

The Moderna vaccine and the previously approved Pfizer vaccine is being distributed to 96 sites around the state.

“In anticipation of the Moderna vaccine’s approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Virginia had placed an order for about 140,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine last week, and it is expected to all be delivered by tomorrow, December 23. Additionally, Virginia was allocated about 50,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine this week,” VDH said.

The state is planning for a weekly allocation of 100,000 doses of vaccine, about 50,000 of each type, for the next few weeks based on planning estimates.

“The actual amount of vaccine received in Virginia is a moving target and is dependent on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured,” VDH said.

Health districts have been working on plans on how to get the vaccine to group 1a - health care workers and long-term care residents. Most long-term care facilities will be receiving their vaccinations onsite from CVS and Walgreens vaccination teams. Those vaccinations are expected to begin the week of Dec. 28.

“Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic. With Pfizer-BioNTech and now Moderna vaccines available, more Virginians are able to get vaccinated,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA.”The interest we are seeing from community members on when they can get vaccinated indicates people want this protection. We are working hard to get vaccines to people as quickly as possible. In the meantime, please continue to wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently.”

Right now, vaccines are limited to those in group 1a but will be expanded as supplies increase.

While people are started to be vaccinated, everyone is urged to continue to take precautions to help limit the spread of the virus.

