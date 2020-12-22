Virginia Museum of History & Culture adds Lee Statue to artifact collection

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History and Culture says the Lee Statue will be added to its artifact collection.

Today, the museum received the statue after it was removed from the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 21.

[ Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from U.S. Capitol ]

Earlier this year, Virginia’s Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol voted unanimously to remove and replace the statue, and also unanimously voted that it should be added to the artifact collection of the VMHC.

The statue will be added to the museum’s 9 million item collection and will be held in storage while the museum undergoes renovations.

