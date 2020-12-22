Advertisement

Virginia Museum of History & Culture adds Lee Statue to artifact collection

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture confirmed the museum will add the Lee Statue to its artifact collection.
The Virginia Museum of History and Culture confirmed the museum will add the Lee Statue to its artifact collection.(Office of the Governor)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History and Culture says the Lee Statue will be added to its artifact collection.

Today, the museum received the statue after it was removed from the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 21.

Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from U.S. Capitol ]

Earlier this year, Virginia’s Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol voted unanimously to remove and replace the statue, and also unanimously voted that it should be added to the artifact collection of the VMHC.

The statue will be added to the museum’s 9 million item collection and will be held in storage while the museum undergoes renovations.

