VSP: Charges pending in fatal Madison Co. crash

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police says charges are pending in connection with a crash in Madison County that killed a Baltimore woman.

VSP says a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado crossed a double-solid yellow centerline on Route 231 around 1:40 p.m. Monday, December 21, and collided head-on with a 2015 Hyundai Veloster.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old Luray man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 31-year-old woman, died while in transport to the hospital. Her identity is being withheld pending a next of kin notification.

A passenger in the Hyundai, a 38-year-old Baltimore man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was also transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

All three people were reportedly wearing seat belts.

The Virginia State Police says the investigation is ongoing.

