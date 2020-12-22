VSP investigating fatal head-on crash in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County that happened on Monday.

Virginia State Police says at 1:16 p.m., officials responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-81, about 3.5 miles north of Raphine Road (Route 606).

VSP says a 2019 Honda Accord was traveling south in the left lane of northbound I-81 when it struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer head-on.

According to VSP, the driver of the Honda, Matthew J. Burnett, 39, of Hancock, Md., died at the scene and was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robert P. Wilson, 44, of Louisville, Ky., was transported for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

