Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal head-on crash in Augusta Co.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(NBC29)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County that happened on Monday.

Virginia State Police says at 1:16 p.m., officials responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-81, about 3.5 miles north of Raphine Road (Route 606).

VSP says a 2019 Honda Accord was traveling south in the left lane of northbound I-81 when it struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer head-on.

According to VSP, the driver of the Honda, Matthew J. Burnett, 39, of Hancock, Md., died at the scene and was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robert P. Wilson, 44, of Louisville, Ky., was transported for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 21, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,042 on Monday
On December 21
Clouds blocked the conjunction of Saturn & Jupiter but you can still see it
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries
"The priority is that once you bring your students back, the goal is to keep them here the...
JMU updates spring semester plan
Virginia State Police said this was not specifically a “Move Over” issue.
Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad says VDOT worker is out of the ICU and doing better

Latest News

NBC12 File.
Central Virginia health care workers make holiday plea as hospital rates increase
Money
CARES Act money used to improve broadband access in Virginia
FDA warns companies illegally selling CBD products
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
East Market Street in Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg Public Works reports impact made from recent traffic corridor timing plans