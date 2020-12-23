Advertisement

157th anniversary Battle of New Market reenactment canceled

FILE. Reenactors with the Confederate Army return fire on the second day of the reenactment of...
FILE. Reenactors with the Confederate Army return fire on the second day of the reenactment of the Battle of New Market on May 21, 2017.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Museum of the Civil War has canceled the 157th anniversary Battle of New Market reenactment that was originally scheduled for May 15 and 16, 2021.

According to a press release from the Virginia Military Institute, the parent organization of the Virginia Museum of the Civil War, the cancellation of the reenactment comes after consultation with public health experts and the Virginia Department of Health due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because of the uncertainty of where the virus will spread and the impacts on travel, our budget and the economy, we feel that the safety of our visitors, reenactors and staff merits this change,” says Lt. Col Troy Marshall, site director, in the press release.

The reenactment, which is normally held on the grounds of the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park, is the oldest battle reenactment in the nation, and one of only a few held on the original site, the release says.

Marshall says the park will continue to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of New Market with a week-long slate of tours and events that can be done with small numbers of people and social distancing.

For more information on the reenactment or the Virginia Museum of the Civil War, click here.

