Advertisement

2 medical cannabis companies serving Virginia to merge

(WDBJ7)
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two medical cannabis companies serving Virginia have agreed to merge.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that New York-based Columbia Care Inc. plans to acquire Maryland-based Green Leaf Medical LLC for $240 million.

Green Leaf secured approval in 2018 from the Virginia Board of Pharmacy to be the lone medical cannabis licensee for an area that includes Richmond and parts of Southside Virginia. Columbia Care holds the license for the Hampton Roads region.

The deal is expected to close in the summer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and then snow for the Alleghenies
Powerful cold front on the way for Christmas Eve
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 23, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,652 on Wednesday
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: 2 facing charges after Monday night pursuit in Staunton

Latest News

Overnight Forecast for 12/23/2020
Overnight Forecast for 12/23/2020
Staunton House Fire Displaces family
Staunton House Fire Displaces family
Jeep Parade for 4 year old boy
Jeep Parade for 4 year old boy
Virginia announces Small Herd Initative to help protect waterways
Virginia announces Small Herd Initative to help protect waterways
Papa’s Kitchen in Waynesboro to give away free meals on Christmas Day
Papa’s Kitchen in Waynesboro to give away free meals on Christmas Day