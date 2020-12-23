Advertisement

Augusta Co. sees decrease in holiday-related theft and break-ins

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holidays are a time for joy and celebration, but it’s also a common time for more theft.

Lieutenant Leslie Snyder with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said as far as larceny, ACSO has seen recent car break-ins, but they are seeing much less activity this year. She thinks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With church events, holiday events, and large gatherings at people’s homes, stuff like that, we’ll get a rash of car break-ins and things like that, but with COVID, we really haven’t had that uptick this year,” Snyder said.

But that does not mean it still can’t happen to you.

Snyder explained some ways to protect your property.

“[Residents] should make sure their vehicles are locked and don’t leave valuables in plain sight in their vehicles,” Snyder said. “They should secure them in the glove box or in the trunk.”

As far as protecting your home if you won’t be around for the holidays, Snyder reminds you to secure your homes, sheds, and any other buildings on your property.

She added to make sure your home is lit by leaving a light on inside and outside.

You can always give the ACSO a call to do extra patrols in your neighborhood this holiday season, Snyder said.

