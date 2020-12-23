Chasing History: Lewis moves into tie for 3rd place on JMU scoring list
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison senior guard Matt Lewis is chasing history during the 2020-2021 season as he seeks to become JMU’s all-time leading scorer.
Update - Tuesday, December 22
Lewis scored 21 points in a loss to VCU to move into a tie with Kent Culuko for third place on the JMU men’s basketball all-time scoring list with 1,701 career points.
JMU Men’s Basketball - Career Records (Courtesy: JMU Athletics Communications)
Scoring
1. Steve Stielper - 2,126 points
2. Sherman Dillard - 2,065 points
t3. Matt Lewis - 1,701 points
t3. Kent Culuko - 1,701 points
Scoring Average (Min: 40 games)
1. Steve Hood - 21.4 ppg
2. Sherman Dillard - 20.7 ppg
3. Steve Stielper - 20.4 ppg
4. Denzel Bowles - 19.0 ppg
5. Louis Rowe - 17.9 ppg
6. Stuckey Mosley - 17.4 ppg
7. Matt Lewis - 16.8 ppg
Free Throws Made
1. Steve Stielper - 520
2. Matt Lewis - 449 (77.7%)
Free Throws Attempted
1. Steve Stielper - 652
2. Matt Lewis - 578
Assists
1. Devon Moore - 502
2. Pierre Curtis - 463
3. Joe Pfhaler - 420
4. Ron Curry - 417
5. Ben Gordon - 354
6. Chris Williams - 351
7. David Dupont - 349
8. Derek Steele - 338
9. Robert Griffin - 313
10. Matt Lewis - 297
Minutes Per Game (Min: 40 games)
1. Steve Hood - 37.0
2. Stuckey Mosley - 35.4
3. Matt Lewis - 34.5
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.