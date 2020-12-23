Advertisement

Chasing History: Lewis moves into tie for 3rd place on JMU scoring list

James Madison senior guard Matt Lewis is chasing history during the 2020-2021 season as he...
James Madison senior guard Matt Lewis is chasing history during the 2020-2021 season as he seeks to become JMU’s all-time leading scorer.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison senior guard Matt Lewis is chasing history during the 2020-2021 season as he seeks to become JMU’s all-time leading scorer.

Update - Tuesday, December 22

Lewis scored 21 points in a loss to VCU to move into a tie with Kent Culuko for third place on the JMU men’s basketball all-time scoring list with 1,701 career points.

JMU Men’s Basketball - Career Records (Courtesy: JMU Athletics Communications)

Scoring

1. Steve Stielper - 2,126 points

2. Sherman Dillard - 2,065 points

t3. Matt Lewis - 1,701 points

t3. Kent Culuko - 1,701 points

Scoring Average (Min: 40 games)

1. Steve Hood - 21.4 ppg

2. Sherman Dillard - 20.7 ppg

3. Steve Stielper - 20.4 ppg

4. Denzel Bowles - 19.0 ppg

5. Louis Rowe - 17.9 ppg

6. Stuckey Mosley - 17.4 ppg

7. Matt Lewis - 16.8 ppg

Free Throws Made

1. Steve Stielper - 520

2. Matt Lewis - 449 (77.7%)

Free Throws Attempted

1. Steve Stielper - 652

2. Matt Lewis - 578

Assists

1. Devon Moore - 502

2. Pierre Curtis - 463

3. Joe Pfhaler - 420

4. Ron Curry - 417

5. Ben Gordon - 354

6. Chris Williams - 351

7. David Dupont - 349

8. Derek Steele - 338

9. Robert Griffin - 313

10. Matt Lewis - 297

Minutes Per Game (Min: 40 games)

1. Steve Hood - 37.0

2. Stuckey Mosley - 35.4

3. Matt Lewis - 34.5

