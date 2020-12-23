Families and companies stepping up to make children’s Christmas wish lists come true

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “I was praying for a way, and this came up at the last minute. God works in mysterious ways,” Tiffany Tyree said.

Tyree works two jobs to support her 7-year-old daughter Lillian.

“You never think you have enough for your kids, and I really didn’t have enough,” Tyree said.

She is among the many families struggling to provide for their kids this Christmas, but this year they’re getting a little help thanks to the local nonprofit l.e.g.a.c.i. eats.

“I’m glad that I ran across this. Like, I am so thankful and blessed this year. God has moved paths for me, it’s unbelievable. It’s been a remarkable year,” Tyree said.

The nonprofit ran the Hark the Bells initiative, where families and companies from across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley stepped up by buying gifts off of kids’ Christmas wish lists.

“We’ve seen eight new bicycles. Kids had that on their wish list. Kids had things like a new mattress, and we have a mattress to go out,” Co-founder Jocelynn Helmbrecht said.

Co-founder Steve Easton says he’s overwhelmed by the support from the community.

“To see so many people come together and make this happen, hundreds of children get to experience Christmas now,” Easton said.

They’re bringing some normalcy to the homes of families this Christmas. That was the goal of sponsors, like Rori Hutter of Charlottesville.

“I was really excited to know that someone will have a great Christmas morning,” Hutter said.

Hutter helped make Tiffany’s daughters wish list come true.

“We just felt like this was a year we wanted to share what we have, and especially knowing it’s going to a local family,” Hutter said.

For Tyree and her daughter, Christmas morning is going to be extra special.

“All of this helped tremendously. They’re going to be so happy to be able to unwrap gifts that they have. It’s going to be awesome,” Tyree said.

Easton says sponsors were so generous, that kids in the program are going to receive even more than they asked for.

“If you’re one of the kids that were involved in this program and initiative and you’re watching this right now, prepare to have your world rock. Christmas is on my friends. It is so on,” Easton said.

